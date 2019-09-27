Comparison of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.42
|24.63
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders are 22.19%. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|-0.39%
|1.78%
|1.08%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation
Summary
TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 3 of the 4 factors.
