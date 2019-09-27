Comparison of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKSU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.42 24.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares and 51% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation shares. Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s share owned by insiders are 22.19%. Competitively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 31.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0% -0.39% 1.78% 1.08% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III has stronger performance than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation

Summary

TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation beats Andina Acquisition Corp. III on 3 of the 4 factors.