Comparison of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.