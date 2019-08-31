Comparison of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (ANDA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Andina Acquisition Corp. III and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 2 of the 3 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.