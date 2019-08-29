Comparison of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)

Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics LP 35 0.00 N/A 2.51 12.82 Apergy Corporation 35 1.58 N/A 1.20 27.04

Table 1 demonstrates Andeavor Logistics LP and Apergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apergy Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Andeavor Logistics LP. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Andeavor Logistics LP has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apergy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Andeavor Logistics LP and Apergy Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Andeavor Logistics LP is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Apergy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Apergy Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Andeavor Logistics LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Andeavor Logistics LP and Apergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the average target price of Apergy Corporation is $44.67, which is potential 77.26% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.5% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.7% of Apergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 64.18% of Andeavor Logistics LP shares. Competitively, Apergy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Andeavor Logistics LP -9.99% -10.94% -4.93% -9.84% -27.53% -0.98% Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13%

For the past year Andeavor Logistics LP had bearish trend while Apergy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Andeavor Logistics LP.

Andeavor Logistics LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires logistics assets related to crude oil and refined products in the United States. It operates in three segments: Gathering, Processing, and Terminalling and Transportation. The Gathering segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; and the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming. The Processing segment consists of gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, which includes a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting the companyÂ’s Kenai refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the Kenai refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California; a rail-car unloading facility in Washington; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility in Los Angeles; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from the companyÂ’s refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.