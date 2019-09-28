Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology companies, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|14.27M
|-20.30
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|133,844,772.71%
|0%
|0%
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|3,143,171,806.17%
|-161.4%
|-141.9%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 421.74%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 8%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|-5.95%
|-63.75%
|-74.38%
|-73.49%
|-95.56%
|-75.78%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.
