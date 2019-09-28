Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

As Biotechnology companies, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 133,844,772.71% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,143,171,806.17% -161.4% -141.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 421.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.75% and 8%. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders are 23.87%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.