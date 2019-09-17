Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -5.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$12 is Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 393.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 55.2% respectively. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd was more bearish than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.