Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 2 0.00 3.28M -8.38 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 3.83M -3.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 134,283,140.92% 0% 0% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 71,189,591.08% -75.8% -71.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 421.74% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with consensus target price of $12. Meanwhile, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 183.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 3.1% respectively. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.