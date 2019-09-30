Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|2
|0.00
|3.28M
|-8.38
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|3.83M
|-3.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|134,283,140.92%
|0%
|0%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|71,189,591.08%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 421.74% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd with consensus target price of $12. Meanwhile, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 183.02%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 3.1% respectively. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share owned by insiders are 23.87%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has 195.35% stronger performance.
