Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Moleculin Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 466.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 17.9% respectively. 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance while Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.