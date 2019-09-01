Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

This is a contrast between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, with potential upside of 466.80%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 51.2% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.