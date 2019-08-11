Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average target price of $14, and a 420.45% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.75% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 54.73% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has weaker performance than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.