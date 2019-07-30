Comparison of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -5.26 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 107 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Demonstrates Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ascendis Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd and Ascendis Pharma A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s consensus price target is $14, while its potential upside is 322.96%. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s consensus price target is $169.33, while its potential upside is 45.21%. Based on the data given earlier, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares and 85% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -4.99% -11.11% 0% 0% 0% -47.66% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -47.66% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 94.43% stronger performance.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.