Comparison of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.23 beta means Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility is 123.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.27 beta is the reason why it is 127.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 298.77%. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average target price and a 94.71% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Viking Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.43%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.