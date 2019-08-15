Comparison of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.2 Current Ratio and a 11.2 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 407.81% and an $13 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 37.9% respectively. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.