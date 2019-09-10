Comparison of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 45.61 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 2.4 beta and it is 140.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 362.63% at a $13 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 49.6%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.61% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.