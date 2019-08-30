Comparison of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 39.3 and 39.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 376.19% at a $13 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.43%. Comparatively, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has 33.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.