Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Since AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 70 290.56 N/A -2.68 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 9.31 N/A 0.85 3.62

Table 1 demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AnaptysBio Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Current Ratio is 17. Meanwhile, Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 67.1% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Insiders held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.