Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 68 278.07 N/A -2.68 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.