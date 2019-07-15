Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 300.83 N/A -2.68 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 15 147.52 N/A -3.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AnaptysBio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $41.75, while its potential upside is 235.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Revance Therapeutics Inc. -0.08% -9.76% -28.74% -45.99% -58.05% -37.06%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance while Revance Therapeutics Inc. has -37.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.