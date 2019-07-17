Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

As Biotechnology businesses, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 286.13 N/A -2.68 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 47.14 N/A -0.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AnaptysBio Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Precision BioSciences Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 70.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has 13.69% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.