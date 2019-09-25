Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

This is a contrast between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 104.40 N/A -2.68 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 93.60 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 94.30% upside potential and an average target price of $75. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 273.83% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Otonomy Inc. appears more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.28% of Otonomy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Otonomy Inc. has 53.51% stronger performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Otonomy Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.