Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

We will be comparing the differences between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 63 117.36 N/A -2.68 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 72.85% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential upside of 93.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than AnaptysBio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.