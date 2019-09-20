Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 109.52 N/A -2.68 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 21 471.15 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Current Ratio is 17. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, and a 81.25% upside potential. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 46.13%. The results provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 81.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.