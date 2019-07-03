Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

We will be contrasting the differences between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 70 296.77 N/A -2.68 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 60.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.6% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -7.75% 24.27% 39.51% 50.59% -15.79% 22.2%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.