Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

We are contrasting AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 108.11 N/A -2.68 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.03 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AnaptysBio Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. On the competitive side is, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AnaptysBio Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.50% and an $75 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.