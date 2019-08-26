Comparison of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

As Biotechnology companies, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 109.03 N/A -2.68 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.07 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 7.3 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AnaptysBio Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 86.06%. Meanwhile, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 103.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AnaptysBio Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.