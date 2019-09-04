Comparison of Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

As Business Software & Services companies, Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan Inc. 46 23.62 N/A -1.12 0.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 138 7.08 N/A 3.66 38.20

Demonstrates Anaplan Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anaplan Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan Inc. 0.00% -55.2% -30.4% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anaplan Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Anaplan Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anaplan Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Anaplan Inc. has an average target price of $57.3, and a 7.46% upside potential. Competitively Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has an average target price of $146, with potential upside of 0.61%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Anaplan Inc. is looking more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anaplan Inc. and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.1% and 93.1% respectively. 1.2% are Anaplan Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anaplan Inc. -2.65% 13.04% 49.96% 88.54% 0% 114.54% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 2.35% 2.4% -0.7% 4.99% 3.4% 10.42%

For the past year Anaplan Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Anaplan, Inc. provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations. The company delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. It operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Switzerland, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Japan, and India. Anaplan, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.