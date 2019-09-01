Comparison of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Both Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Analog Devices Inc. 109 6.63 N/A 4.20 27.98 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 23 5.30 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Analog Devices Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Analog Devices Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 7.4% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0.00% -4.8% -3.5%

Risk and Volatility

Analog Devices Inc.’s current beta is 1.41 and it happens to be 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Analog Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marvell Technology Group Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.7 respectively. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Analog Devices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Analog Devices Inc. and Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Analog Devices Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. 0 3 14 2.82

Analog Devices Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.49% and an $100.5 average price target. Competitively Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has an average price target of $25, with potential upside of 4.30%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is looking more favorable than Analog Devices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.1% of Analog Devices Inc. shares and 97.82% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares. 0.1% are Analog Devices Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Analog Devices Inc. -5.76% 2.14% 2.41% 18.63% 23.24% 36.85% Marvell Technology Group Ltd. -3.35% 8.2% 6.4% 42.95% 23.63% 62.2%

For the past year Analog Devices Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Analog Devices Inc. beats Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. The company also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors. In addition, it offers a portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated system-on-a-chip products, which are integrated into a variety of end devices, such as enterprise access points, home gateways, multimedia devices, gaming products, printers, automotive infotainment and telematics units, and smart industrial devices. Further, the company provides printer-specific standard products, as well as full-custom application-specific integrated circuits; and communications and applications processors. It has operations in the United States, China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, India, Israel, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.