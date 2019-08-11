Comparison of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 61 2.77 N/A 1.14 64.90 VOC Energy Trust 5 5.80 N/A 0.75 7.38

In table 1 we can see Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. VOC Energy Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. VOC Energy Trust’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and VOC Energy Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 2 2.33 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$66.83 is Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -8.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and VOC Energy Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 16.6%. 0.1% are Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has 26.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than VOC Energy Trust.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats VOC Energy Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.