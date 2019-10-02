Comparison of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 4,415 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 SM Energy Company 10 -0.06 99.28M 0.09 107.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and SM Energy Company. SM Energy Company appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is presently more affordable than SM Energy Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and SM Energy Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% SM Energy Company 984,920,634.92% 0.5% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.66 beta means Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s volatility is 66.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. SM Energy Company’s 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SM Energy Company are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a -1.06% downside potential and a consensus target price of $72. Meanwhile, SM Energy Company’s average target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 75.49%. The information presented earlier suggests that SM Energy Company looks more robust than Anadarko Petroleum Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and SM Energy Company are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 0% respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while SM Energy Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats on 9 of the 14 factors SM Energy Company.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.