Comparison of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

We will be comparing the differences between Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 248 0.00 N/A 1.14 64.90 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 6.03 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 highlights Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 1.2% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.66 shows that Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s -0.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation has a -8.75% downside potential and a consensus price target of $66.4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 19.1% respectively. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anadarko Petroleum Corporation 0.03% 4.2% 1.78% 54% -0.07% 68.02% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Anadarko Petroleum Corporation beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, treating, and transporting Anadarko and third-party oil, natural-gas, and NGLs production, as well as the gathering and disposal of produced water. The Marketing segment sells oil, natural gas, and NGLs in the United States; oil and NGLs internationally; and anticipated liquefied natural gas production from Mozambique. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located in the U.S. onshore, deepwater Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska; and in Colombia, CÃ´te dÂ’Ivoire, Mozambique, and other countries As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.