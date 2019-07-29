Comparison of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (APHB) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Since AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 71 15.89 N/A -0.79 0.00

Demonstrates AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation and Seattle Genetics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Seattle Genetics Inc. is $81.8, which is potential 9.86% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.45% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Seattle Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.28%. Comparatively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has stronger performance than Seattle Genetics Inc.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.