Comparison of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.1% and 0% respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.