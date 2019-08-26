Comparison of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Since Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.96 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Principia Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Principia Biopharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 average target price and a 36.99% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.8% and 97.3% respectively. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.71%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.