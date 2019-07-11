Comparison of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. MediciNova Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, MediciNova Inc. which has a 46.4 Current Ratio and a 46.4 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus target price and a 142.83% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.