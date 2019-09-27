Comparison of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 10 0.00 17.37M -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,219,439,092.27% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 177,064,220.18% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 65%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.71%. Competitively, 7.27% are Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.