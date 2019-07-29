Comparison of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36 BioPharmX Corporation 2 117.79 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioPharmX Corporation on the other hand, has -0.04 beta which makes it 104.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, BioPharmX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.1% and 18.9%. Insiders held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 38.88% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -53.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.