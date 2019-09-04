Comparison of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Since AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 52 1.20 N/A 2.76 19.37 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.09 N/A 1.34 19.99

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU Resources Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.89 beta indicates that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival MDU Resources Group Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 5.73% and an $60 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has -5.79% weaker performance while MDU Resources Group Inc. has 12.16% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats MDU Resources Group Inc.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.