Comparison of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.58 N/A -2.15 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 229.07 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. uniQure N.V. on the other hand, has 0.92 beta which makes it 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, uniQure N.V. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 116.45% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of uniQure N.V. is $82.4, which is potential 85.25% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.