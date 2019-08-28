Comparison of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.08 N/A -2.15 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 103.05%. Competitively the consensus price target of NuCana plc is $20, which is potential 155.10% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than Amicus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.