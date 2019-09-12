Comparison of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.21 N/A -2.15 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 314.74 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CorMedix Inc. are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CorMedix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorMedix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 102.43% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than CorMedix Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.