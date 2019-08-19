Comparison of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 20.09 N/A -2.15 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 3.44 N/A -2.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -81% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.83 beta means Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 83.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 4.59 beta is the reason why it is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Aytu BioScience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 92.86% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 45.4% of Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Aytu BioScience Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.