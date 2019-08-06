Comparison of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 28.98 N/A -2.15 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and has 11.4 Quick Ratio. AVROBIO Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 73.16% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.7% of AVROBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than AVROBIO Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.