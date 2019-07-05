Comparison of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

As Biotechnology companies, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.60 N/A -2.15 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 58.23% for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.6%. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 30.9% stronger performance while aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.