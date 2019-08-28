Comparison of AMETEK Inc. (AME) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

Both AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK Inc. 85 3.79 N/A 3.41 26.30 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.29 N/A 1.36 21.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMETEK Inc. and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than AMETEK Inc. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AMETEK Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rexnord Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMETEK Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility and Risk

AMETEK Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Rexnord Corporation’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AMETEK Inc. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Rexnord Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Rexnord Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AMETEK Inc. and Rexnord Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rexnord Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

AMETEK Inc.’s consensus price target is $91.67, while its potential upside is 9.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.6% of AMETEK Inc. shares and 0% of Rexnord Corporation shares. About 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMETEK Inc. -0.41% -2.71% 3.76% 23.45% 17.8% 32.36% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year AMETEK Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rexnord Corporation.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats Rexnord Corporation on 11 of the 11 factors.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.