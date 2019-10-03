Comparison of Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Both Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 0.00 9.08M 1.85 14.75 CNB Financial Corporation 28 0.00 14.26M 2.21 12.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. CNB Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ames National Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ames National Corporation is currently more expensive than CNB Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 33,223,563.85% 10% 1.2% CNB Financial Corporation 51,424,450.05% 12.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ames National Corporation has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CNB Financial Corporation has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ames National Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 24.4% and 44.8% respectively. Ames National Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.1% of CNB Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Ames National Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

CNB Financial Corporation beats Ames National Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.