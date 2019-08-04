Comparison of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

We will be comparing the differences between AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 1.41 N/A 0.45 9.19 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 22 2.93 N/A 1.96 11.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. AmeriServ Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 0.7% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of AmeriServ Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.