Comparison of Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Both Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 62 3.41 N/A 3.88 16.77 The Allstate Corporation 99 0.83 N/A 6.91 15.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Amerisafe Inc. and The Allstate Corporation. The Allstate Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Amerisafe Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of The Allstate Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Amerisafe Inc. and The Allstate Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% The Allstate Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Amerisafe Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 51.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.49 beta. Competitively, The Allstate Corporation’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amerisafe Inc. and The Allstate Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Allstate Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

The Allstate Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $108 average price target and a 1.52% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amerisafe Inc. and The Allstate Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.5%. 0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of The Allstate Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% The Allstate Corporation 5.21% 4.12% 9.59% 22.97% 13.54% 29.98%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Allstate Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors The Allstate Corporation beats Amerisafe Inc.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions. This segment sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet. The companyÂ’s Allstate Financial segment provides term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance; and workplace life, and voluntary accident and health insurance; deferred and immediate fixed annuities; and retirement and investment products, including mutual funds, fixed and variable annuities, disability insurance, and long-term care insurance. This segment markets its products through its agencies and financial specialists, and workplace enrolling independent agents. The company has a strategic relationship with CIT Bank, N.A. to provide revolving- and term-loan commitments to middle-market companies across various industries and business cycles. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.