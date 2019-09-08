Comparison of Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 62 3.53 N/A 3.88 16.77 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 205 1.98 N/A 16328.66 0.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Amerisafe Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. was more bullish than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc. beats Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.