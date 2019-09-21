Comparison of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 140 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 14.49 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 highlights Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ameriprise Financial Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wins Finance Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a consensus target price of $166.8, and a 14.42% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 0.06%. About 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.