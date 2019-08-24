Comparison of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.26 N/A 13.56 10.73 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has an average target price of $166, and a 33.34% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 17.69% respectively. 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 39.42% stronger performance while Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. has -6.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.