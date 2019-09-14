Comparison of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)

Both Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.49 N/A 13.56 10.73 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.79 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 12.60% at a $166 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.